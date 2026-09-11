Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his decision to engage in conflict with Iran, emphasizing his lack of regret despite the potential political ramifications in the run-up to the midterm elections. Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump maintained his commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Trump dismissed concerns that his supporters are demoralized by the ongoing war, insisting they support his strategy against Iranian nuclear ambitions. The president predicted the conflict's resolution shortly after the elections, while he accused Tehran of attempting to influence the electoral outcome.

The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, started on February 28, have led to a significant rise in oil and gas prices, further complicating the electoral landscape for Republicans. Trump asserts that weakening Iran's nuclear potential remains a primary aim, countering Iran's claims of peaceful uranium enrichment intentions.