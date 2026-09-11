Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

In an interview with Laura Ingraham, President Donald Trump expressed no regrets over the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, despite possible implications for the midterm elections. He maintains that his actions prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and predicts the conflict will end after the elections, as oil prices surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 05:45 IST
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets
Trump

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his decision to engage in conflict with Iran, emphasizing his lack of regret despite the potential political ramifications in the run-up to the midterm elections. Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump maintained his commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Trump dismissed concerns that his supporters are demoralized by the ongoing war, insisting they support his strategy against Iranian nuclear ambitions. The president predicted the conflict's resolution shortly after the elections, while he accused Tehran of attempting to influence the electoral outcome.

The U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, started on February 28, have led to a significant rise in oil and gas prices, further complicating the electoral landscape for Republicans. Trump asserts that weakening Iran's nuclear potential remains a primary aim, countering Iran's claims of peaceful uranium enrichment intentions.

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