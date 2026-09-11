Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have seized control of Yemen's port city of Mocha, military sources confirmed on Thursday. The capture marks a significant strategic advancement along the Red Sea coast.

This move bolsters the Houthis' position over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route. This escalation could benefit Iran, complicating U.S. efforts to conclude its military involvement in the region.

The Houthi advance has sparked international concern, raising alarm over potential disruptions to oil transport and escalating regional tensions. Oil prices surged following the news, reflecting fears of supply chain disruptions. The U.S., along with global allies, continues to monitor the evolving situation closely.