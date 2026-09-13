Behind the Glitter: Always Lalisa

The documentary 'Always Lalisa' premiering at TIFF follows K-pop star Lisa during her solo career journey, capturing her explorations away from Blackpink and her artistic challenges. Directed by Sue Kim, it showcases her personal and professional life unveiling new layers of her persona beyond the traditional K-pop image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 05:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 05:01 IST
Behind the Glitter: Always Lalisa
Lisa

Amidst the vivid fanfare, K-pop sensation Lisa made a striking appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the unveiling of her new documentary, 'Always Lalisa.' The film encapsulates a transformative year in the life of the Blackpink icon as she ventures into a solo career.

Lisa, who shot to global fame with Blackpink, is captured navigating her personal and professional life during her hiatus from the group. Speaking to Reuters, she revealed, 'I just tried to find new things — like what can I do more than this?' The documentary explores her challenges and triumphs during 2024-2025.

Directed by Sue Kim, 'Always Lalisa' offers an intimate glimpse into Lisa's journey, breaking away from the typical portrayal of K-pop icons. Featuring her debut album 'Alter Ego,' acting role in HBO's 'The White Lotus,' and Coachella performances, the film opens in theaters on October 12.

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