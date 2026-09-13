Behind the Glitter: Always Lalisa

Amidst the vivid fanfare, K-pop sensation Lisa made a striking appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for the unveiling of her new documentary, 'Always Lalisa.' The film encapsulates a transformative year in the life of the Blackpink icon as she ventures into a solo career.

Lisa, who shot to global fame with Blackpink, is captured navigating her personal and professional life during her hiatus from the group. Speaking to Reuters, she revealed, 'I just tried to find new things — like what can I do more than this?' The documentary explores her challenges and triumphs during 2024-2025.

Directed by Sue Kim, 'Always Lalisa' offers an intimate glimpse into Lisa's journey, breaking away from the typical portrayal of K-pop icons. Featuring her debut album 'Alter Ego,' acting role in HBO's 'The White Lotus,' and Coachella performances, the film opens in theaters on October 12.