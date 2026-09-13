Elena Rybakina Triumphs Over Aryna Sabalenka in Dramatic U.S. Open Final

Aryna Sabalenka's quest for a third consecutive U.S. Open title was halted by Elena Rybakina, who emerged victorious in a tense final. Rybakina maintained composure as Sabalenka struggled with emotions and failed to secure her hat-trick, ending her longstanding reign as world number one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 05:29 IST
Elena Rybakina Triumphs Over Aryna Sabalenka in Dramatic U.S. Open Final
Aryna Sabalenka

In a thrilling culmination to the U.S. Open, Aryna Sabalenka's aspirations for a third consecutive title came undone at the hands of Elena Rybakina. The final, charged with tension, witnessed Rybakina overcoming Sabalenka in a gripping 6-4 5-7 6-2 battle on Saturday.

The match was characterized by contrasting temperaments; while Rybakina exuded her usual poise, Sabalenka's frustration got the better of her, as manifested in moments of emotional outburst with a tossed ball and a broken racket. The pressure of achieving a title hat-trick in New York proved to be a formidable challenge for the Belarusian.

Rybakina's victory not only granted her a third Grand Slam title but also marked her first triumph on the iconic courts of Flushing Meadows. The match further disrupted the rankings as Rybakina had dethroned Sabalenka before the final, ending her 99-week reign as the world number one.

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