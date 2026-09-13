Springboks Triumph in Historic Rugby Clash

South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, defeated New Zealand's All Blacks 43-28 to win the 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series. The victory marked a successful conclusion to New Zealand's extensive tour of South Africa, drawing significant spectator interest and attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 05:23 IST
Springboks Triumph in Historic Rugby Clash
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In a landmark face-off, South Africa’s rugby team, the Springboks, prevailed over New Zealand's All Blacks 43-28, securing the 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series with a 3-1 victory.

The enthralling match, held at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens stadium, drew an impressive 68,173 spectators, marking the end of New Zealand's historic eight-match tour in South Africa.

With six tries to their name, the Springboks outperformed their rivals, continuing their dominance after New Zealand initially led the series by winning in Johannesburg. This significant triumph reinforced South Africa's top-ranking status in global rugby.

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