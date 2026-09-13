Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Disaster off Vanuatu's Coast

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Vanuatu as a ferry sank, resulting in one confirmed death and leaving over 30 passengers missing, according to Prime Minister Jotham Napat's office. The MV Matui succumbed to severe weather conditions on Friday while traveling between the islands of Ambae and Santo.

Despite ongoing search and rescue efforts in the Pacific Island nation, which is located about 1,750 km east of Australia, only 15 people have been accounted for alive so far. The search, originally targeting open waters, is now focusing on the south-east coast, where survivors might have drifted.

Authorities suspect negligence, including potential vessel overloading and disregarding marine warnings, contributed to the disaster. The nation offers its condolences to the victims' families, while local police, the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority, and Tui Shipping Agency have yet to comment on the incident.