Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Disaster off Vanuatu's Coast

A ferry sank off the coast of Vanuatu, resulting in at least one confirmed death and over 30 people missing. Search and rescue operations are underway as bad weather and possible negligence contribute to the tragedy. The nation stands united with affected families during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 07:31 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Disaster off Vanuatu's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Vanuatu as a ferry sank, resulting in one confirmed death and leaving over 30 passengers missing, according to Prime Minister Jotham Napat's office. The MV Matui succumbed to severe weather conditions on Friday while traveling between the islands of Ambae and Santo.

Despite ongoing search and rescue efforts in the Pacific Island nation, which is located about 1,750 km east of Australia, only 15 people have been accounted for alive so far. The search, originally targeting open waters, is now focusing on the south-east coast, where survivors might have drifted.

Authorities suspect negligence, including potential vessel overloading and disregarding marine warnings, contributed to the disaster. The nation offers its condolences to the victims' families, while local police, the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority, and Tui Shipping Agency have yet to comment on the incident.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026