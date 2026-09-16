Furore Over Macklemore's Exit from Sheeran's Tour Amid Gaza Conflict

Ed Sheeran clarified that the decision to remove pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from his U.S. tour was made by organizers, following backlash from Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' remarks. This decision has sparked more debates in the entertainment industry regarding the Gaza conflict, with several artists leaving Sheeran's tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 23:23 IST
Furore Over Macklemore's Exit from Sheeran's Tour Amid Gaza Conflict

Controversy erupted as pop star Ed Sheeran announced that the decision to exclude pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore from his U.S. tour was made by organizers, not by him. Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' statement earlier in New Jersey fueled this contentious removal.

Macklemore's exclusion has led to further debates within the entertainment industry over the ongoing Gaza conflict, with the rapper long being an outspoken critic of Israel's actions in the region. Other artists, like Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham, and Beoga, have left Sheeran's tour in support of Macklemore, emphasizing the need for artists to speak out for the oppressed.

Sheeran has expressed his distress over the Israel-Palestine conflict but maintained that his concerts should remain apolitical, focusing on unity and joy. Despite criticism from some groups, Sheeran reaffirmed his commitment to using his platform for peace, indicating multiple approaches could coexist to the same goal.

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