Some 60 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, US official says

​Some ​60 commercial vessels ‌transited the ​Strait of Hormuz on ‌Wednesday carrying the highest daily volume of crude oil since early ‌July, despite the ongoing war ‌between the US and Iran, a US official told ⁠Reuters, speaking ​on ⁠condition of anonymity. About 40 of ⁠those vessels coordinated with the ​US military for protection, the US ⁠official added. A total ⁠of ​about 22 million barrels of oil exited the ⁠maritime chokepoint.

Reuters could not independently ⁠verify ⁠the US official's figures.