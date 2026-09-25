France to send troops to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says
France will send troops and defence systems to Saudi Arabia to help protect the Red Sea port city of Yanbu which is key for energy transport, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"This is the agreement we have finalised with the Saudis: we are going to send military resources, that is to say, soldiers, radar systems and defence systems, to protect this site - not to get us involved in any conflicts, but to protect this site," Macron said in an interview with TF1 and France 2 TV.