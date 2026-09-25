Ganesh Visarjan: Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra leaders join immersion festivities in Pune

Ganesh Visarjan is set to take place across several parts of the country on Friday, marking the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities after days of prayers, religious rituals and celebrations by devotees. In Maharashtra, public representatives and devotees participated in the traditional immersion processions, with leaders highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the occasion and urging people to celebrate peacefully.

Recalling the significance of the day, Shiv Sena MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe expressed her devotion to Lord Ganesh, praised the security arrangements made by police during the immersion and highlighted measures aimed at ensuring the safety and dignity of women. While talking to the media, the Shiv Sena MLC said, "Today is a very significant day. Across Maharashtra, the entire country, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of Ganesh Visarjan (immersion). People are filled with devotion and a deep longing to catch a glimpse of Lord Ganesha. First and foremost, I offer my salutations to Lord Ganesha. The police have taken excellent measures to ensure security and respect for the people during the immersion process, as well as to safeguard women's health and prevent harassment. I extend my best wishes to all Ganesh devotees."

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol described Ganesh Visarjan as a cherished cultural tradition and said he participates in the immersion procession every year as a volunteer with a Ganeshotsav Mandal. MoS Murlidhar Mohol said, "I am a volunteer with a Ganeshotsav Mandal. As a public representative of this city, I participate every year in the commencement of the 'Visarjan' (immersion) procession, a cherished cultural tradition, which begins here this morning. We all gather here to mark the start of this tradition. We have all prayed that that may Lord Ganesh removes the crisis and the obstacles facing our farmer brothers and sisters amidst the drought conditions in the state."

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil called Ganesh Visarjan a "source of great joy" for the devotees. He also urged a peaceful immersion procession with minimal influence of high-decibel sound systems. While talking to the media, Chandrakant Patil said, "I have always attended the start of the 'Visarjan' (immersion) procession and engaged in various activities until around 1:00 PM before heading off to other tasks. This has been going on for years; it is a ritual, but more importantly, it is a source of great joy. It brings immense happiness to meet people and see them so joyful. So, today’s procession promises to be a good one. I believe the influence of high-decibel sound systems (Dolby), lasers, and plasma lights will be minimal on the procession this time. After all, the 10-day Ganpati festival extended to 11 days this year, and throughout those 11 days of various programs, the impact of Dolby was absent. Let’s see about the final day, but the High Court has issued strict instructions, so everyone should ensure the immersion procession concludes in a peaceful atmosphere."

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. The festival is particularly prominent in Maharashtra, where elaborate public celebrations and processions are organised. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, regarded as the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles, throughout the festival. The celebrations traditionally conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid devotional chants, music and gatherings of devotees.

The immersion processions are being held amid security arrangements by local authorities and police to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure public safety. Leaders and organisers have also appealed to people to follow the directions issued by authorities and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the concluding celebrations. With the immersion marking the culmination of the festivities, devotees across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are participating in processions and offering prayers before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. (ANI)