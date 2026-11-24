Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Tuesday suggested that he may contest the forthcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that his party would emerge victorious. "Who can stop me from contesting elections? 'Cycle' will contest and it will win. Samajwadi (people) are very humble (grounded). They can't see beyond the 'cycle'. They don't think about cars, helicopters or planes," Khan told reporters here.

When asked about whether there was any doubt or fear, the SP leader said that people were silent because they were afraid. "If the ruler is cruel, people will be afraid. It is because of this fear that people are silent. Not only me, but the entire country is gripped with fear," Khan said.

With an eye on the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will release the party's PDA manifesto on November 26, 2026, Constitution Day. The document has been titled the 'Manifesto of the People' (Jan-Man ka Manifesto) and carries the slogan: "A Pledge for '27: The PDA Commitment" (Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpatra).

Prepared under the supervision of former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, the manifesto places the protection of the Constitution, democracy, and reservation at the core of the Samajwadi Party's campaign. The objective behind releasing the manifesto well in advance of the elections is to provide the party with sufficient time to take its core issues to the public at the grassroots level, with detailed policy plans to be unveiled during the launch on November 26.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress and the SP concluded their first round of formal seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi, with leaders from both camps projecting confidence that an alliance decision is close to being sealed. The SP is seeking a major political comeback in 2027 after consecutive defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 Assembly elections, which the two parties contested separately, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats on which it fielded candidates.

However, the parties recorded a stronger performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which they contested together under the INDIA bloc banner. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, while the Congress is also seeking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)