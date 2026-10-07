Rajpal Yadav's counsel calls Supreme Court hearing in cheque-bounce case a "huge relief"

Advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, counsel for actor Rajpal Yadav, on Wednesday described the hearing in the actor's cheque-bounce case in the Supreme Court as a "huge relief" after the apex court agreed to hear the matter on its "merits". While talking to the media after the hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay said, "We had already complied with a significant portion of what the court had required of us today. Some payments remained pending. We will make those payments, and subsequently, the case will be heard on its merits."

He added, "We have complied with a substantial part of the requirements... Rajpal Yadav explained to the court what happened to him, how a sum of Rs 5 crore consumed his own Rs 17 crore, effectively wiping it out. It is a huge relief for us. The court has now agreed to hear our case on its merits, which is good for us." Earlier, actor Rajpal Yadav appeared in person before the Supreme Court after the Court’s stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in a cheque-bounce case. Yadav told the Court that he would pay Rs 2 crore and showed a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore.

A buyer of his property, who is to pay the remaining Rs 85 lakh, was also present in court. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13. The Court said it would consider his plea against the Delhi High Court order which had convicted Yadav and imposed a three-month sentence on him (for failing to make good payments against a loan from a private party) after the payment is made.

Yadav’s counsel told the Court that he had gone to the Court’s Registry to make the payment, but RTGS was not permissible. He therefore brought the Rs 1.15 crore demand draft. On the remaining Rs 85 lakh, counsel said the buyer of Yadav’s property was present and would make the payment. Actor Rajpal Yadav, while speaking to reporters, said, "Loans aren't taken out for films. You take a loan to build a house or buy land, not to make movies. It’s either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on a hundred films himself, so why would he need a loan to make one?... I have the utmost respect for my country, the Supreme Court, and the judiciary. Whatever decision is reached, wherever it comes from, it will be accepted by all..."

The Court made it clear that the extensions were being granted only to secure payment to the complainant and warned Yadav over his conduct. The case relates to a loan of around Rs 5 crore allegedly taken by Yadav from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, leading to the cheque-bounce proceedings. The unpaid amount increased over the years with interest and other charges.

The Court had on October 5 come down heavily on Yadav for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit Rs 2 crore. On September 15, it had granted him a final two-week opportunity to deposit the amount and submit a concrete repayment plan. (ANI)