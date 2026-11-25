Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja said he floated a compromise to Cricket Australia (CA) amid escalating controversy ​over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, suggesting the team could take responsibility ​without confirming sandpaper was used. The eight-year-old scandal reignited this ‌month ​after Khawaja said in his recently published autobiography that the whole team had known about the ball tampering, and not just the three players who were found culpable and sanctioned by CA's integrity unit.

Khawaja has been backed by two ‌of those punished — David Warner and Cameron Bancroft — while the bowlers who played in that test — current Australian test captain Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood — have maintained their stance that they knew nothing about the use of sandpaper. Then-Australia captain Steven Smith and vice-captain Warner received one-year bans, while Bancraft was banned for nine ‌months.

In an appearance on podcast 'The Grade Cricketer' on Wednesday, Khawaja said he had spoken with CA boss Todd Greenberg last week and read out a ‌proposed statement he had sent to the chief executive. "We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018," the statement said.

"Whether it was sandpaper, or by any other means is irrelevant. We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, ⁠something we ​should have done eight years ago. "Furthermore, we ⁠would like to acknowledge Steven, Cameron and David paid an enormous price for the sake of the team for which we are sorry and eternally grateful."

CA did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment. The cricket board last week attempted to draw a line under the scandal by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts of what ​happened in 2018 without fear of sanction.

On Saturday, it backed Cummins to remain as captain of the test and one-day international sides, and rejected ⁠any suggestion his integrity had been compromised by the renewed furore over 'Sandpapergate'. MEETING IN THE MIDDLE

In a 68-minute press conference earlier this month, Cummins said he respected Khawaja's right to tell his story in the ⁠autobiography, ​but felt the former opener had been "casual" with players' lives and reputations. Khawaja said he "will always love" Cummins, but had been hurt by the press conference.

"I'm not going to judge him on probably like 20 minutes of a presser or 15 minutes, I don't know, however long he had a go at me," ⁠he added. "There's plenty of love no matter what. I'm not a hateful guy. But it was surprising because I did text Pat before that, a couple ⁠of days out, hoping he'd be able ⁠to find a middle ground which brings everyone in together in this.

"Rather than putting the walls up and then really just creating a bigger division. I was hoping he'd come out and this is what I was trying to ‌say in my text. If ‌we met in the middle, we could really just squash this."