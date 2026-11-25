By Sahil Pandey Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh has welcomed India’s USD 2.5 million contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), describing it as an important show of political and financial support for Palestinians at a “very critical time”.

In an interview with ANI, Abu Shawesh said India’s continued financial assistance to UNRWA and its support for Palestinian resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly reflected New Delhi’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause. “India stands strong to provide financial support, and it is a political support to India. This came at a very critical and very important time,” the Ambassador told ANI.

India’s latest contribution of USD 2.5 million is part of its annual USD 5 million commitment to UNRWA for 2026-27. The funding will support the agency’s core programmes, including education, healthcare and relief efforts for Palestinian refugees. Abu Shawesh said India had consistently supported Palestinian rights, including their right to welfare and return, and expressed gratitude for New Delhi’s backing at international forums.

“Just two or three days ago, India voted in favour of many resolutions in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of the Palestinian people. This is how we judge India-Palestine relations at a practical level,” he said. On Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks supporting strong strategic relations with Israel while condemning both the October 7 attacks and Israel’s actions in Gaza, the Palestinian Ambassador said Palestine respected India’s sovereign right to maintain relations with Israel.

Gandhi had said that India’s strategic interests, including defence procurement, were important but should not mean silence on Gaza. He had condemned the October 7 attacks and Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that “one wrong cannot justify another”. Abu Shawesh said Palestine had never interfered in India’s bilateral relations with Israel and believed New Delhi could use its relationship with Tel Aviv to advance the peace process and the two-state solution.

“We did not interfere when it came to India-Israel relations. Our opinion has been, and will continue to be, that India is a great country. India having good relations with Israel is something we can utilise for our benefit, particularly when it comes to the two-state solution and the peace process,” he said. Recalling the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, the Ambassador said the then Congress government had consulted late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the issue.

However, he stressed that the October 7 attacks should not be viewed in isolation from the broader history of the Palestinian conflict. On the political situation in Israel following the recent elections, Abu Shawesh said neither the current government nor the opposition had offered a credible roadmap towards a two-state solution.

He said a meaningful change would require a genuine political process and renewed negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). “The real change that we are looking for is to start a real political path and real political negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, with whom Israel signed the Oslo Accords. Unfortunately, neither the current government nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot is giving us this path for peace,” he said.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government after the October 27 elections. Coalition negotiations were still underway as of Wednesday.

Turning to India-Palestine relations, Abu Shawesh said the partnership was rooted in centuries-old historical, cultural and diplomatic connections. He referred to the ninth-century visit of Baba Farid to Jerusalem, where he established the Indian Hospice, which continues to be associated with the Indian community.

The Ambassador also recalled the contribution of Indian soldiers during the 1918 Battle of Haifa, claiming that more than 1,000 Indian soldiers were buried in Palestine, including 109 in Gaza. Highlighting the diplomatic history, he recalled India’s opposition to the 1947 UN partition plan for Palestine and its recognition of the PLO in 1974.

India became the first non-Arab country to recognise the PLO as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people in 1974 and recognised the State of Palestine in 1988. Abu Shawesh said India’s continued support for Palestinian resolutions at the United Nations and its backing of the two-state solution demonstrated the strength of bilateral relations.

He also highlighted India’s development assistance and ongoing projects in Palestine, particularly in areas of sustainable development. India has consistently advocated a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders alongside Israel in peace and security.

The Ambassador expressed hope that the historical partnership would continue to strengthen, with India maintaining its support for Palestinian rights and development. (ANI)