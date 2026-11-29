​South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said ​on Sunday it was difficult ‌to ​predict whether North Korea and China would hold a summit, although such a meeting would be desirable, South Korea's Newsis agency reported.

"There ‌are so many variables, and it is not a situation that can be reliably predicted," Lee was quoted as saying to the presidential press corps while hiking on a mountain in Seoul. Lee ‌also said South Korea would play whatever role it could and that easing tensions ‌between the two Koreas was important, the report said.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may visit several Chinese cities and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in early December. Construction screens were ⁠erected ​on Saturday night around the ⁠railway linking the two countries in the Chinese border town of Dandong, Kyodo said, after its reporters confirmed ⁠they were not there on Friday morning.

Similar screens were installed when Kim travelled through Dandong by train in ​September last year, the report said. South Korea's Yonhap news agency also said a hotel overlooking ⁠the China-North Korea Friendship Bridge had stopped accepting reservations through December 4.

The hotel has restricted bookings before previous ⁠visits ​by North Korean leaders, according to Yonhap. Kim made a one-day visit to Dandong in October, crossing the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge and meeting Wang Huning, China's fourth-highest-ranked official.

The trip ⁠pointed to a renewed push by Beijing and Pyongyang to bolster economic ties, amid questions ⁠over whether North Korea’s deepening ⁠military relationship with Russia has made it less reliant on China. Xi last met Kim during a visit to Pyongyang in June, when they agreed ‌to expand ‌cooperation and strengthen strategic communication.