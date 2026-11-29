OPEC+ is set to keep oil output targets ​unchanged in the first three months of ​2027 at its meeting on Sunday, ‌people with ​knowledge of the discussion said, as the Iran war disrupts Gulf exports and its members argue over how much they are able to ‌produce. The war and disagreements over production capacity threaten another difficult year for OPEC+, as rival producer the United States continues to gain market share and exploits divisions within the group.

The group had previously planned to ‌set new output targets for 2027 and commissioned its first-ever review of members' production capacity to help ‌set the targets at Sunday's meeting. The exercise became difficult after Iraq and Kazakhstan challenged the capacity assessments as too low, OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions said.

The group has since leaned towards keeping output targets unchanged in the first quarter ⁠of 2027 ​and has reached an agreement ⁠in principle, the people said on Friday. OPEC+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

Oil analyst ⁠firm Rapidan Energy Group also expects no changes to production targets due to uncertainty over the duration of the ​US-Iran war and its effect on crude output and exports, it said. Oil prices have rallied ⁠above $100 per barrel due to the war and disruptions this year but have eased in recent weeks due to rising Gulf ⁠exports ​and renewed expectations of a crude surplus in 2027.

Rystad Energy sees a global oil surplus reaching 5 million barrels per day next year, equivalent to roughly 5% of worldwide demand, even if Gulf ⁠supplies recover only partially. Sunday's meeting comes months after the United Arab Emirates left OPEC and OPEC+ ⁠to pump more oil ⁠after years of arguing that its quota was too low. Angola quit OPEC at the start of 2024, and Iraq has warned it may leave if ‌its quota ‌is not raised.