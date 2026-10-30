Priyanka Chopra joins Oscar-qualified Indian short film ‘We Were Here’ as executive producer

Priyanka Chopra has joined the Oscar-qualified Indian short film 'We Were Here' as an executive producer, lending her support to filmmaker Pranav Bhasin’s project as it enters its Academy Awards campaign following a successful international festival run. She joins actor Andrew Scott and Tony Award-winning playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler) as executive producers on the film.

Written and directed by Pranav Bhasin, 'We Were Here' has won more than 20 awards across over 80 international film festivals. The film has also been acquired by The New Yorker and is set to premiere on the publication’s official YouTube channels, marking another significant milestone ahead of its awards-season campaign.

Speaking about her decision to join the project, Priyanka said, “This film offers a refreshing, witty take on a subject that feels very timely. I jumped at the opportunity to come on board as an Executive Producer to amplify this creative team and ensure their brilliant, original vision gets the spotlight it deserves,” in a press note. The film's festival journey includes the Audience Award for Best Narrative Short and the Redbreast Unhidden Award at South by Southwest (SXSW).

It also won Best Live-Action Short Film Under 15 Minutes and Best Comedy Short at Palm Springs International ShortFest, along with the Canal+ Prize at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, where it had its world premiere. Its Palm Springs win secured its eligibility for Academy Award consideration.

'We Were Here' follows three retired men in a small Indian town who believe machines are taking over human jobs. In an unusual act of protest, they decide to impersonate household appliances. Their protest takes an unexpected turn when one of their children joins an artificial intelligence company.

Blending comedy with questions about technology, employment and the fear of becoming obsolete, the film explores how ordinary people respond to a rapidly changing world. Reflecting on the film's journey, Bhasin said, “We Were Here started as a small, silly idea about three uncles trying to stop the spread of AI, and somewhere along the way, I fell in love with them, their friendships, and their stubborn resilience,” in a press note.

He added, “Now that the film is Oscar-qualified, I’m still figuring out how to process it. I made it the way I make everything. I followed an idea that felt wild to me, all the way to the end.” Bhasin also expressed excitement about the support from the film's executive producers, including Priyanka, Andrew Scott and V. “As a young filmmaker, I find it pretty surreal to have a tribe of highly accomplished and committed EPs, including Andrew Scott, Priyanka Chopra, and V. We're all really excited to find creative ways to get this film to wider audiences,” he said.

The film's executive producing team also includes Peter S. Kim and Nalini Sharma of Basement Video, Neha Kaul, Megha Kadakia, Priya Giri Desai and Shruti Ganguly of Prism Entertainment, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Film Companion Studios, Anjula Acharia and Pan Nalin. Produced by Yash Gonsai, Dheer Momaya and Dar Gai, We Were Here is presented by SPLF Media and Aarti Lohia. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Rajiv Malu, production designer Lavanya Grover, editor Pralay Valanju and music composer Yash Sahai.

For Bhasin, the film's recognition marks another milestone in a filmmaking journey that began when he was 13. His earlier short films, Wolf of Chawl Street and New Year's Eve, won the Silver Dimensions and Best Short awards at MAMI in 2017 and 2018, respectively. With its international festival recognition, acquisition by The New Yorker and support from prominent Indian and international industry figures, 'We Were Here' now moves into its Academy Awards campaign, aiming to reach a wider global audience. (ANI)