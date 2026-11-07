Shruti Haasan calls "appa" Kamal Haasan “rarest of the rare” in birthday wish

In a heartfelt birthday post, actor-singer Shruti Haasan expressed her admiration for her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, calling him “the rarest of the rare”.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 19:03 IST
Shruti Haasan calls "appa" Kamal Haasan “rarest of the rare” in birthday wish
Shruti Haasan, Kamal Haasan (Image source: Shruti's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a heartfelt birthday post, actor-singer Shruti Haasan expressed her admiration for her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, calling him “the rarest of the rare”. "Happy birthday Appa dearest.  I think you’ll appreciate very much that I don’t wax eloquent on here as to why I love you the most but I’ve not always been the best at taking your advice. I spoke to you this morning to wish you and one of the first things you did was recommend a movie you’d just watched and then proceed to break down why it is that you love that movie so much .. years and years in your favourite playground of cinema haven’t jaded , not even a little bit the love and with which you live this magical life and the gifts you give us through your craft," she wrote.

"The heart of the little boy who looked up at his first bright light on his very first movie set is vibrant , alive and always searching for more . You are just the rarest of the rare Appa, the most glorious uncut diamond sparkling in the way only you can. Love you to the moon and back," Shruti added. Earlier on Saturday, Kamal Haasan announced his upcoming film 'Sandiyar' on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, unveiling the film's title and first-look poster.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, with the poster offering a glimpse into the gritty tone of the upcoming project. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, Sandiyar will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

The first-look poster establishes a gritty visual tone for the film, making the birthday announcement a notable reveal for fans. Further details about the film, including its cast, release date and storyline, have not been provided in the announcement. (ANI)

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