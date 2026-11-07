EXCLUSIVE-Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 19:05 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce

After ​a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up ‌a task force to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its ‌land borders and the Caspian Sea. The announcement of ‌the task force, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Saturday by the US Central Command, according to a ⁠statement ​seen by ⁠Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will ⁠be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate ​with other US government agencies. Beyond movement of weapons, ⁠it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams. "Strengthening CENTCOM’s ⁠collaboration ​with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," ⁠Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a ⁠statement.

Central ⁠Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in ‌crude oil.

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