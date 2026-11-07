EXCLUSIVE-Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 18:59 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce

After ‌a months-long ​naval blockade on Iran, the ‌US military is setting up a task force to bolster ‌Washington's efforts to restrict ‌Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctions ⁠materials ​across its ⁠land borders and the Caspian ⁠Sea.

The announcement of the task ​force, which has not ⁠been previously reported, will be made ⁠later ​on Saturday by the US Central Command, ⁠according to a statement seen ⁠by ⁠Reuters ahead of its release.

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