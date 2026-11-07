EXCLUSIVE-Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce
After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctions materials across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.
The announcement of the task force, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Saturday by the US Central Command, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.