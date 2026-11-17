Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt has opened up about her 13-year marriage to husband Brian Hallisay, describing their relationship as an everyday choice and saying she continues to make an effort to earn his love and commitment, according to E! News. The '9-1-1' actor spoke about the romance and understanding that have kept their marriage strong, revealing that her feelings for Hallisay have remained special even after more than a decade together.

"For us, it's a choice every day," Hewitt told People. "That's the romantic part. I don't ever expect him to choose me. I want to earn that choice every day." The 47-year-old actor acknowledged that romance in a long-term relationship can have its ups and downs but said spending time apart often reminds her of how much she values her husband.

"I still want him to be right there. And it's a good feeling," she said, adding, "I think we just feel lucky and we keep it going." Hewitt and Hallisay first met on the sets of a project in 2011 and tied the knot in 2013. The couple share three children: Autumn, 12, Atticus, 11, and Aidan, five, as per the outlet.

Speaking about the importance of having Hallisay as her life partner, Hewitt said she felt fortunate to have his support, particularly because she did not experience the same kind of partnership while growing up. "I didn't have that growing up myself, and so I feel very fortunate that I have it," she said. "He's a really good partner. He's a great dad. And he's just a good man. And so I feel very lucky to have him."

The actor had also spoken about the effort required to maintain their relationship while balancing family responsibilities and professional commitments in a 2024 interview with People. "We, I think, struggle like most parents with three kids and full-time jobs and all of the things to find our time," she said at the time.

However, she emphasised that choosing each other every day remained central to their marriage, according to E! News. "But I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time," she said, adding, "I genuinely feel that way, even when he makes me crazy. And he continues to choose me, thank God."

Hewitt's latest comments underline her belief that a lasting relationship requires continued commitment, mutual effort and the willingness to choose one another every day, according to E! News. (ANI)