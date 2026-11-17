A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, with all 25 crew members reported safe with no injuries, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday. In a post on X, Sonowal said authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

"IMPORTANT UPDATE On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries," the Union Minister said. The latest incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where at least four oil tankers have reportedly been damaged over the past 24 hours.

The Iranian Navy reported that a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was navigating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off. In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department said the tanker had been travelling in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off.

The Iranian Navy also warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces. "The result of any illegal movement, without coordination with the armed forces, and against regulations, is encountering mines and fires," the statement said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker seven nautical miles off Khasab in Oman. According to the agency, all crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel remained unknown. The latest incidents follow reports by Iranian naval forces that three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. (ANI)