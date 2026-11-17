Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the story behind his iconic performance in the 1984 film 'Sharabi', clarifying that his portrayal of an intoxicated character was purely acting and not influenced by alcohol. The actor made the revelation during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, following a conversation with contestant Mahima Manoram Yadav’s fiance, Bimal.

During a video call on the Sony Entertainment Television quiz show, Bimal told Bachchan that he had watched Sharabi at least 50 times. He then asked the veteran actor whether his memorable portrayal in the film was natural or entirely a result of acting. Responding with his trademark humour, Bachchan addressed the question and clarified that he had not consumed alcohol to deliver the performance.

"Kyuki apne sawaal pucha hai tho hum uska jawab denge, sahab hum sharab pee ke acting nahi kiye hain woh jo bhi hain, keval natak hain.." (Since you have asked a question, we shall answer it, sir. We have not acted after drinking alcohol; whatever it may look like, it is purely acting) Bimal further praised Bachchan's performance in the film. However, the actor chose to credit the film's story and his co-star Om Prakash rather than focus on his own acting.

"Acting nahi tha uss ki kahani humko bohot pasand hai woh bhi pita putra mei joh hota hai woh. Aur joh Om Prakash ji ke sath inki mitrata aur bhumika ka hai woh. Woh bahut pasand hai humko." (It wasn't about the acting; I really liked its story, especially the relationship between a father and son. And the friendship and the role shared with Om Prakash ji. I liked that very much) Bachchan's response highlighted his fondness for the film's emotional storyline, particularly the father-son relationship and the friendship shared by the characters played by him and Om Prakash.

The exchange brought together a fan's admiration for 'Sharabi' and the megastar's memories of the film, offering viewers a glimpse into his experience of portraying one of his memorable characters. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. (ANI)