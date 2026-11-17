Families living through Sudan's conflict will gain access to restored healthcare services through a $26 million grant approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF) to rebuild essential services and strengthen community resilience. Years of fighting, damaged infrastructure and shortages of medical workers and supplies have weakened the health system, leaving 75% of facilities in conflict-affected areas unable to function. Millions of Sudanese have been displaced within the country and across its borders, and the project is expected to benefit 3.1 million people, including 620,000 direct beneficiaries and 2.48 million indirect beneficiaries.

Approved on 30 October, the "Increased Coverage of Basic Health Services and Infrastructure for Internally Displaced Persons and Host Communities Project" will rehabilitate and equip 20 community health centres across 11 localities. The centres are located in Khartoum, White Nile, Blue Nile, River Nile and Northern states, which host large populations uprooted by the conflict and face pressure on essential services. The United Nations Development Programme will implement the project in coordination with other UN agencies and national health authorities, supporting healthcare access for displaced families and the communities hosting them.

The ADF, the African Development Bank Group's concessional lending window, is providing the $26 million grant toward an overall project cost of $30.06 million, which includes an additional $4 million from the Pandemic Fund. As an approved implementing entity for the Pandemic Fund, the African Development Bank helps low- and middle-income African countries strengthen their ability to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. The project builds on ongoing investments in Sudan's health and social infrastructure and reflects the Bank Group's commitment to vulnerable populations facing the country's humanitarian crisis.

Restoring health centres that families can depend on

The 20 facilities will become fully functioning health centres offering maternal and child healthcare, nutrition services, disease treatment, emergency care and mental health support for communities whose access to care has been disrupted. Improved medical equipment, reliable solar power and better water and sanitation will give healthcare teams the facilities and resources needed to deliver these essential services. Nearly half of the targeted centres will offer expanded reproductive healthcare and support for survivors of gender-based violence, making these services part of the wider effort to restore community healthcare.

Taking care closer to displaced and remote communities

Six mobile mental health support teams will reach displaced communities and remote areas, extending services to people who may struggle to access care at a health centre. Solar-powered vehicles will support patient referrals and community outreach, helping connect people with healthcare services beyond the facilities being restored through the project. Healthcare workers, midwives and community volunteers will receive training to improve care quality and strengthen the local health systems that communities rely on.

Helping families rebuild incomes and community ties

Vocational training, support for small businesses and agricultural recovery activities will help families restore livelihoods, strengthen household incomes and promote harmonious relations between displaced people and host communities. Alex Mubiru, Director General of the Bank Group's East Africa Regional Office, said the project's design connects infrastructure improvements with community engagement and governance that takes account of the conflict. He explained that lasting results in a fragile setting depend on functioning local systems as much as functioning facilities, placing community participation alongside the work to rebuild healthcare services.