Dutch Prime ​Minister Rob Jetten said on ​Tuesday that the minority ‌coalition government has ​found a way to continue functioning after four days of crisis talks held to ‌prevent a collapse.

A heated debate over wealth taxes last week threw the coalition into disarray, pitting Jetten's centrist D66 party and the Christian Democrats ‌against their right-wing coalition partner the VVD, which opposed a deal ‌the other two parties brokered with the left-wing opposition and drove through parliament by the narrowest of margins. Jetten said the coalition had now agreed on stricter ⁠terms for the ​way they ⁠could reach agreements with opposition parties, especially on financial matters, in an effort to ⁠avoid new conflicts.

"I am relieved that trust is restored," Jetten told reporters in ​The Hague. "We have laid the foundation for a way forward, to ⁠change the way we work." The vote on wealth taxes had been the culmination ⁠of ​months of tense budget negotiations within the coalition, which lacks a majority in both houses of parliament and needs opposition support for ⁠all its proposals.

The Netherlands is usually led by government coalitions with a ⁠majority in ⁠parliament, but securing a majority has become increasingly difficult in a fractured political landscape as centrist parties have ‌steadily lost ‌support.