African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah has called for stronger partnerships between Africa and Japan, placing investment and technology at the centre of closer economic cooperation. Speaking in Tokyo on Thursday, 12 November, he addressed diplomats from around 40 African missions in Japan and Japanese representatives from the public and private sectors. The gathering took place during his second official visit to Japan as president of the pan-African institution, bringing African diplomatic representatives into discussions with Japanese political and business leaders.

Ould Tah welcomed Japanese companies as long-term partners and called for discussions to produce concrete projects, investments and business relationships that create value for Africa and Japan. His message focused on connecting Africa's investment opportunities with the technology, expertise and innovation that Japanese businesses can bring to projects across the continent. He expressed admiration for the scale of Japan's capabilities and recognised the achievements of Japanese companies already operating in Africa as a foundation for deeper cooperation.

Discussions with Japanese private-sector leaders covered opportunities in liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals and refining, fertilisers, green ammonia and critical minerals, reflecting the range of sectors under consideration. Ports, logistics, smart agriculture and agricultural supply chains featured in the talks, extending the investment discussions to infrastructure and food production. Ould Tah described these sectors as areas where Africa's substantial potential and Japan's technological capabilities could create sustainable value through business partnerships and investment.

Turning investment discussions into concrete projects

The Bank president's appeal placed practical business cooperation at the heart of the relationship, with projects and investment providing a way to turn shared interests into economic opportunities. For Japanese companies considering a deeper presence in Africa, his remarks offered a clear welcome to partnerships built around sustained engagement and value for both sides. The conversations with private-sector leaders gave that message a sector-specific focus, linking opportunities in energy, industry, infrastructure and agriculture with Japanese business expertise.

African diplomats call for broader cooperation

Cameroon's Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Dr Pierre Ndzengue, spoke on behalf of his colleagues as Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, welcoming the strength of the Africa–Japan partnership. He expressed the hope that the African Development Bank would work closely with businesses and public authorities to expand cooperation into sectors central to Africa's development. Against a changing geopolitical backdrop, Ndzengue highlighted the important role Japan could play, placing broader development cooperation alongside the investment opportunities discussed during the visit.

Japanese leaders recognise Africa's business opportunities

Dr Daishiro Yamagiwa, a member of Japan's House of Representatives and Secretary-General of the Japan–African Union Parliamentary Friendship League, emphasised the importance of the African market for Japanese companies. He commended the Bank's work and Ould Tah's commitment to strengthening relations with Japan at an official dinner attended by senior Japanese officials and leading private-sector figures. Ould Tah described the shared prospect as a future of opportunity, dignity and prosperity for Africa and Japan, connecting his call for investment with the wider purpose of the partnership.