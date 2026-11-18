National Award-winning filmmaker Bharatbala is set to return to feature filmmaking with 'Banaras', bringing him together once again with celebrated composer AR Rahman, who also serves as the film's Executive Producer. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Chhaya Kadam, Indira Tiwari and Antonythasan Jesuthasan, among others, the film has been officially selected for the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026, where it will have its India Premiere.

Set against the rich cultural and musical landscape of Indian classical music, 'Banaras' is an intimate father-daughter story that explores relationships, emotions and the enduring bonds between generations. The film brings together an ensemble cast featuring actors known for their acclaimed performances. Abhishek Banerjee, following his work in 'Stolen', joins Shahana Goswami, who earned international recognition for her performance in 'Santosh'. The cast also includes Neeraj Kabi, Chhaya Kadam and Indira Tiwari, alongside Antonythasan Jesuthasan, known for his performance in Jacques Audiard's acclaimed film 'Dheepan', as per the press release.

Speaking about the film's selection for IFFI, director Bharatbala said in a statement, "Banaras has been a very special creative journey, bringing together a moving father-daughter story, an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and an exceptional creative team. Reuniting with A. R. Rahman has made this journey even more special. His music is integral to the soul of the film. I am delighted that Banaras has been selected for the Indian Panorama at IFFI and look forward to sharing our film with audiences." A National Award-winning filmmaker, Bharatbala has taken Indian stories to global audiences across formats, creating cinematic and cultural experiences celebrating India's heritage, identity and artistic expression. He received the National Film Award for 'Ram Nami'. 'Banaras' marks his return to feature-film direction after 'Maryan', the acclaimed 2013 film starring Dhanush.

The film also marks another creative collaboration between Bharatbala and AR Rahman, following their work on 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jana Gana Mana', among others. The creative team includes award-winning cinematographer Marc Konnicks, National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, National Award-winning choreographer Brinda Master and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who leads the film's sound design. Produced by ShivHans Pictures, Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, Bharatbala and Janani Ravichandran, 'Banaras' marks ShivHans Pictures' first Hindi feature film. The production banner is also associated with 'The Peasant', directed by Dev Patel.

With its father-daughter narrative, ensemble cast and accomplished creative team, 'Banaras' is set to be unveiled to audiences for the first time at IFFI 2026 as part of the Indian Panorama selection. (ANI)