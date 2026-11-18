Job quality across the European Union has broadly improved over the past decade, with gains in earnings, employment security and working time. The European Employment and Social Outlook 2026 report finds that the labour market remains resilient, with employment reaching 76.1 per cent in 2025 and unemployment falling to a historic low of 6 per cent. Those improvements sit alongside persistent inequalities and pressures that continue to affect workers' incomes and everyday security.

The report was presented at an event titled "The socio-economic value of job quality," jointly organised by the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee. The International Labour Organization contributed to discussions about wages, productivity, artificial intelligence and the conditions needed for better jobs. It placed workers' rights, effective wage policies and dialogue between employers and workers at the centre of progress.

Real wage gains have remained limited since 2019, reflecting weak productivity growth and the effects of energy price shocks. The report estimates that the energy shock caused by the Middle East conflict will result in 400,000 fewer jobs being created across the EU in 2026. High annual inflation continues to fall hardest on low-income families, reducing the benefits they might otherwise experience from a resilient labour market.

Better employment figures conceal unequal working conditions

Job quality differs substantially between EU countries, economic sectors and groups of workers, leaving many people with less security and fewer advantages. Women, young people, migrants, workers with lower education and self-employed people often experience poorer conditions than other workers. Non-standard employment arrangements and subcontracted activities can bring additional insecurity, making employment figures alone an incomplete picture of working life.

Higher wages and better conditions can support productivity improvements, according to the report, connecting workers' well-being with stronger economic performance. Effective collective bargaining, productivity policies and investment in skills are identified as important tools for improving job quality. Patrick Belser, who heads the ILO branch covering inclusive labour markets, working conditions and labour migration, welcomed findings that align with the organisation's research.

Wage policies and responsible AI can support better jobs

Belser said introducing minimum wages and increasing existing rates can produce positive economic outcomes when policies account for economic conditions. Effective enforcement and broad coverage across different categories of workers are essential to making those protections work in practice. His remarks connected wage-setting decisions with the need to ensure that workers covered by the rules receive their benefits.

Europe's large share of clerical and administrative work creates exposure to generative AI, bringing opportunities and risks for workers. Belser said AI is more likely to reshape tasks than remove entire jobs, potentially allowing people to concentrate on creative activities and work with greater added value. Turning that potential into better productivity and working conditions requires attention to the risks accompanying technological change.

Worker involvement must shape technology and future policy

Belser highlighted the ILO's Convention on Decent Work in the Platform Economy, No. 193, which addresses automated systems used to allocate tasks and monitor workers. Its provisions cover transparency, responsible use of automated systems and access to reviews involving people when employment is terminated, or platform accounts are deactivated. These protections address the consequences of algorithmic decisions for workers' livelihoods and their ability to challenge those decisions.

The ILO stressed that involving employers' and workers' organisations can help connect productivity gains with improvements in working conditions. Skills development, quality education and opportunities for young people to enter employment were identified as priorities for a changing labour market. These measures can help workers participate in technological change and access the opportunities it creates.

The forthcoming EU Quality Jobs Act will address several factors shaping employment conditions, with the ILO contributing to the European Commission's consultation. Its contribution calls for quality jobs across every sector and for all workers, regardless of employment status or personal characteristics. The discussion connects that ambition with practical action on pay, skills, representation and the responsible use of technology.