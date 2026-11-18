A new five-year research project will investigate whether better nutrition can improve the quality of mosquitoes bred for sterile insect technique programmes and reduce production costs. The International Atomic Energy Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations are implementing the work through their Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture. Researchers will examine feeding needs throughout the mosquito life cycle and test practical improvements for facilities producing insects in large numbers.

The sterile insect technique, known as SIT, works as a form of insect birth control by using radiation to sterilise male mosquitoes. These males are released in large numbers to mate with wild females, with those matings producing no offspring and gradually reducing the mosquito population. Successful programmes depend on producing enough high-quality sterile males that can perform effectively after release.

Mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever, continue to threaten millions of people around the world. Countries seeking sustainable, environmentally friendly control methods need production systems that can support reliable, large-scale mosquito releases. The new Coordinated Research Project will bring researchers and operational programmes together to develop evidence-based feeding approaches that rearing facilities can use.

Nutrition shapes mosquito quality from the larval stage

Food provided during the aquatic larval stage influences mosquito growth, development and the quality of the adults that emerge. Rearing facilities need healthy females to maintain breeding colonies and high-quality males for sterilisation and release into the field. Inadequate nutrition at this early stage can undermine the production system on which a successful SIT programme depends.

Adult males and females have different dietary needs, adding complexity and expense to operations that rear mosquitoes at scale. Males rely on carbohydrate-based liquid diets, typically obtained from plant sources, and females need carbohydrates plus vertebrate blood to reproduce successfully. Meeting these requirements efficiently is central to maintaining productive colonies and preparing sterile males for conditions outside the facility.

Researchers will test diets and more efficient feeding systems

Participating teams will optimise larval diets and assess adult carbohydrate sources that support colony productivity and the performance of released sterile males. They will investigate ways to improve the quality of female blood meals, which support healthy egg production, and test artificial diets that could replace vertebrate blood. The project will develop efficient, cost-effective feeding methods and devices for larvae and adults, connecting nutritional research with the practical demands of mass production.

These investigations will generate new evidence on what mosquitoes need to eat at different stages of their lives. Researchers will assess innovative diets and delivery systems for their ability to improve rearing performance and mosquito quality. Practical approaches emerging from the work could help facilities reduce costs and support wider use of SIT, with their effectiveness to be established through the research.

Institutions can apply to join before January 2027

The project offers places for up to nine research or technical contract holders and up to nine research agreement holders. Interested research institutions must submit a Proposal for Research Contract or Agreement no later than 15 January 2027. Applications should be emailed to the IAEA's Research Contracts Administration Section at Research.Contracts@iaea.org, using the appropriate proposal template.

The template is available through the IAEA's Coordinated Research Activities participation portal and can be used for research contracts, technical contracts and research agreements. The agency encourages institutions to involve women and young researchers in their proposals wherever possible. Further information about the research is available on the project's official page, giving prospective participants a starting point for preparing their submissions.