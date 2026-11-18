Persistent disregard for civilian lives is causing unbearable suffering across Sudan, according to a UN Human Rights Office report published today. Covering January to June 2026, the report describes people being killed and essential services destroyed in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and allied armed movements. Its findings show how attacks have reached the places families depend on for food, medical treatment, water and shelter.

At least 1,390 civilians were killed during the first six months of the year, with drone strikes responsible for more than 80 per cent of those deaths. Another 840 civilians were killed between July and October, including close to 520 who died in drone attacks. These figures reflect deaths the UN Human Rights Office could confirm, leaving the actual scale of civilian losses likely higher.

The confirmed civilian death toll from January through October exceeded 2,230, including more than 1,630 people killed by drones. The report describes drones as a defining feature of a war whose shifting battle lines and changing military tactics have brought no relief to civilians. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the findings provide further evidence of relentless suffering and the parties' brazen disregard for the laws of war.

Markets, hospitals and everyday journeys become deadly

Kordofan accounted for more than two-thirds of documented civilian casualties during the reporting period, making it the hardest-hit region. Most of the remaining casualties occurred in Darfur, where communities continued to face devastating violence. Drone attacks reached eastern and central Sudan, including White Nile, where at least 41 civilians were killed.

The UN documented at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 on civilian vehicles, 17 on fuel tankers and depots, and 16 on health facilities during the first half of 2026. Schools, water sources and displacement sites were struck, with some civilian locations attacked repeatedly. These attacks raise serious concerns about compliance with wartime protections for civilians, health workers, medical facilities and resources essential to survival in places already desperate for assistance.

Attacks leave families struggling for food, water and electricity

Drone strikes on markets, looting and restrictions on movement have severely reduced people's access to food. An October alert from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warned that conflict, displacement and drought were increasing famine risks in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, amid worsening acute food insecurity and malnutrition. October brought many civilian deaths and a surge in strikes against civilian objects, deepening the damage to communities.

Between 20 October and 4 November, 29 drone strikes attributed to the Rapid Support Forces hit electricity facilities and fuel stations across 11 states. The attacks caused widespread blackouts and further fuel shortages, affecting millions of people far from the frontlines. Power cuts disrupted dialysis and surgery, restricted access to clean water and interrupted food production, extending the consequences into homes and essential services.

Civilians face abuse as perpetrators escape accountability

The report documents the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, indiscriminate attacks and reprisals against people accused of collaborating with opposing forces. Sexual violence continued to be used as a weapon of war, adding to the suffering of people already exposed to displacement and insecurity. Unlawful killings, arbitrary detention and shrinking civic space remained serious concerns throughout the reporting period.

Türk said the serious violations of international humanitarian law documented in the report may amount to war crimes, with pervasive impunity allowing abuses to continue. The report calls for accountability regardless of the perpetrators' affiliation, identifying justice as essential to breaking cycles of violence and preventing further harm. Urging every party to protect civilians and meet its international legal obligations, Türk stressed that the world is watching their conduct.