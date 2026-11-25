The India Pavilion has won the Visitors’ Lion for Best National Participation at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia (Biennale Arte 2026) for its presentation, ‘Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home’, marking a significant recognition for Indian contemporary art on the global stage. The award was announced by La Biennale di Venezia on Wednesday following the conclusion of the six-month exhibition, which ran from May 9 to November 22. The inaugural Visitors’ Lions were decided through public ballots cast by ticket-holding visitors who toured both the exhibition's main venues, the Giardini and the Arsenale.

Housed at the historic Arsenale, the India Pavilion was commissioned by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Ministry of Culture, with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) serving as the executing agency. Welcoming the recognition, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, described the award as a reflection of the response from visitors across the world and India's cultural ethos.

"This honour is deeply gratifying because it comes directly from the hearts and voices of visitors from across the world. 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home' was envisioned to share how deeply memory, ecology, and rootedness shape the Indian artistic consciousness. As the executing agency, IGNCA is proud to have helped bring these diverse regional narratives to Venice, proving once again that India's timeless civilisational sensibility speaks a universal language," Joshi said. Curated by Amin Jaffer, the award-winning pavilion brought together works by five contemporary artists — Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif and Skarma Sonam Tashi.

Through their works, the presentation explored themes of memory, migration, materiality and the emotional resonance of home, drawing on diverse Indian landscapes stretching from Ladakh to Tamil Nadu. Alongside India's recognition, American artist Nick Cave received the Visitors’ Lion for Best Participant in the 61st Exhibition for ‘In Minor Keys’, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh.

The Visitors’ Lions were determined through public voting, with eligibility restricted to audiences who visited both the Giardini and the Arsenale, the two principal venues of the Biennale. The public-voted recognition reflects the engagement of international visitors with the participating national pavilions and artists during the exhibition's six-month run. (ANI)