Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said ​on Wednesday that he misses ​rival Jannik Sinner and ‌believes the ​Italian made the right decision to undergo knee surgery. Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open after ‌undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem on Tuesday, extending an absence that has kept the 25-year-old off the tour since winning his fifth Grand Slam title ‌at Wimbledon in July.

"I'm going to say tennis misses him. I miss ‌him. We haven't seen each other since April," Alcaraz told a news conference ahead of Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final against Austria on Thursday. "The decision of making the surgery, I think his ⁠team ​made a good decision. ⁠He's young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I'm sure he's going to ⁠come back even stronger, even better.

"Can't wait to see him practising, stepping back on ​court. I wish him the best, a speedy recovery, and hopefully see ⁠him around on the tour and talk to him." Spaniard Alcaraz, 23, missed nearly five months this ⁠season ​with a wrist injury before claiming titles at the Japan Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The world number three ⁠is managing the physical issues that troubled him in Turin last week. "Still recovering, still ⁠doing some ⁠exercises to make things stronger so that I don't have any pain or any problems in the next few days," ‌he added.