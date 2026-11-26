Union Minister Giriraj Singh and several senior Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have strongly condemned stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Chhath festival and Bihari women, with several leaders demanding his immediate arrest and strict legal action. The controversy has triggered widespread political backlash, with leaders across party lines expressing outrage over the remarks concerning religious traditions, women's dignity and the sindoor ritual.

Reacting to the controversy, Giriraj Singh called Maheshwari's remarks condemnable and demanded an apology to the Hindu community. The Union Minister said, “The remarks made by Yash Maheshwari about Chhath are condemnable. There would be serious consequences if someone made similar comments about Muslims, Prophet Muhammad or Christianity. Unfortunately, in India, people have divided religion along caste lines and continued to take advantage of these divisions. However, that time has passed, and such remarks are now being challenged. I feel ashamed of the kind of statement he has made. He should apologise to the Hindu community. Had he made such a remark about another religion, he would have been beheaded.”

BJP National General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Harish Dwivedi also criticised the comedian, underlining the religious and cultural significance of Chhath Puja. He said the festival is celebrated not only in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also across India and abroad. “Not just in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Chhath is celebrated with great pomp across the country and even around the world. It is a very sacred festival. The Prime Minister of our country has said that people from Bihar are among those who offer prayers to both the rising and setting Sun. Chhath Puja is a very holy festival, and irrespective of who makes such remarks, speaking about the festival in this manner is condemnable. Such things should not be said.”

BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Maheshwari's comments had hurt the sentiments of people in Bihar and elsewhere. He highlighted the tradition of worshipping both the rising and setting Sun during Chhath Puja and called for legal action against the comedian. “Yash Maheshwari did not just insult Bihar and its people. Lord Bhaskar, the Sun God, is worshipped during Chhath Puja. People from Bihar offer prayers not only to the rising Sun but also to the setting Sun. He should know that this is an important tradition of Chhath Puja. The kind of statement he has made has sparked widespread anger, not just among the people of Bihar but across the country. Strict action should be taken, and a case should be filed in Bihar, and he should be brought to Bihar. Insulting Bihar and Chhath will not be accepted from anywhere.”

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi described the remarks as unacceptable and said an FIR had already been registered in Patna. He also rejected the comedian's apology, arguing that derogatory comments about a religious festival could not be passed off as humour. “Very cheap. I don't know where such thinking comes from or how someone can openly express such thoughts. These remarks are unforgivable. An FIR has also been registered in Patna over the way he spoke. Yash Maheshwari has apologised, but such remarks should not be forgiven. Using such derogatory language is not something that can be dismissed as humour or a joke. Chhath is a symbol of faith for people across the entire Purvanchal region. Making such remarks about the festival is highly condemnable. No matter how strongly it is condemned, it is not enough.”

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav demanded Maheshwari's immediate arrest, alleging that his comments had hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees who worship Chhathi Maiya. He also objected to the comedian's alleged remarks concerning the dignity of women. “Yash Maheshwari should be arrested immediately. His remarks have hurt the sentiments of crores of people who worship Chhathi Maiya. He has also made further comments concerning the respect and dignity of our sisters and mothers, which are beyond tolerance. I demand that an FIR be registered against him and that he be arrested immediately. People must be mindful of the language they use,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the government and administration should take immediate notice of the controversy. He also criticised the BJP over its handling of issues involving religion. “The government should take notice of this matter. If someone makes a shameful statement, the government and the administration should take immediate action on it. This is not in our hands; we don't have our own government. It's the BJP's government. These people play politics based on religion. They should take notice of this immediately," he said.

The controversy has also taken a legal turn, with Delhi Police registering an FIR against Maheshwari at Saket Police Station following a complaint by BJP Maharashtra Uttar Bharatiya Morcha Vice President Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey. According to the complaint, objectionable remarks were allegedly made about women from Bihar, their dignity, religious beliefs and cultural traditions during an event held at a club in Saket on October 24. The complaint also refers to alleged remarks concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The complainant has sought action against Maheshwari, the event organisers and the comedy club. An investigation into the event's video recordings, social media posts and other digital material has also been demanded. Sections 79, 196, 296 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked in the FIR. Police are expected to examine video recordings and other available evidence as part of the investigation.

The controversy has also prompted members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to approach the authorities, seeking strict action over the comedian's alleged comments about Bihari women and Chhath Puja. Chandraprabha Bhatia, National Women's President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said the party had approached the authorities over the remarks and described Chhath as a matter of faith and religious tradition.

She said, “I am the National Women's President of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas. We are here to file a complaint that Maheshwari ji made an indecent remark yesterday, and we are here against that. Chhath is a matter of faith. It is linked to our religious traditions. We apply sindoor and pray for our husband's well-being. This kind of indecent remark, this kind of indecent remark made by many women raises questions, should stand-up comedians make such indecent remarks in society? I would also like to ask those who... were sitting there and laughing at such an indecent remark. So we request the government to give the strictest punishment so that in the future, no one makes such indecent remarks with women. This is also a matter of women's safety, respect, and dignity.” She further clarified the location of the event, saying, “This show happened here in Saket.”

Demanding stringent legal provisions against those responsible, she added, “We want the strictest possible action to be taken against them and charges to be applied, because the case should be registered under the relevant sections.” National President of the Lok Janshakti Party, Advocate Sushil Kumar, said party members had approached the authorities following instructions from party president Chirag Paswan.

He said, “Today we have all come here on behalf of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party led by Ram Vilas. Comedian Yash Maheshwari made a comment about us Biharis, about Bihari women, and about our great Chhath festival, a major celebration, in such a way that we cannot even say it in front of you all. Such words were used for women, for my sisters, for the mothers of Bihar. So as soon as this came to the knowledge of our party's National President, Shri Chirag Paswan, he immediately instructed us to take immediate and strict action on this, and our National President can take any kind of step to protect the pride of Bihar in this matter. That is why he immediately instructed that the strictest possible action should be taken on this and an FIR should be registered against him. He always talks about 'Bihar First, Bihar First', so according to that, because he used such words towards women, We demand strict action against them regarding this matter, and after an FIR was registered, they said it would be done in an hour or two. Their process is still ongoing.” Rejecting the comedian's apology as insufficient, Sushil Kumar further said, “Sir, look, what's the point of just apologising? The self-respect of all Biharis has been hurt. The way they spoke disrespectfully about our Bihari women and mothers, using such language, an apology doesn't fix that. Strict action should be taken against him so that no comedian uses such language in the future. Society needs to receive a clear message that such remarks are unacceptable, particularly when they concern religious sentiments, caste, religion or gender. A case has also been registered in Bihar. Since the matter is connected to Bihar, several cases are being registered there, and more may follow. He should be arrested immediately. A person displaying such an attitude towards Bihar should be taken into custody without delay.”

The controversy erupted after clips from Maheshwari's stand-up performance, titled 'Morally Questionable', began circulating on social media. The video, uploaded on November 21, 2026, was reportedly filmed during an October 24 performance at a comedy club in Saket, South Delhi. In the performance, the comedian allegedly made sexually explicit remarks comparing the long streak of orange sindoor traditionally applied by married Bihari women during Chhath Puja to their husbands' private anatomy. He also allegedly made remarks mocking domestic violence.

The clips subsequently circulated on platforms such as X and Instagram, attracting criticism from social media users and cultural groups over the alleged disrespect towards women and a festival considered sacred by millions of devotees. Following the backlash, Maheshwari removed the video clip and issued a public apology. He also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account. (ANI)