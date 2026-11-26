Bolivia transport unions call indefinite nationwide strike over diesel price hike
Bolivia's transport unions said on Thursday that they will begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday to protest diesel price increases.
The unions said the diesel price rose to 20.57 bolivianos ($2.97) per liter from 17.95 bolivianos, a move they say will sharply raise operating costs. The price dispute comes after Bolivia moved this year to scale back diesel subsidies amid persistent fuel shortages and pressure on its hard-currency reserves.