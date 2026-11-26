​Bolivia's ‌transport unions ​said on Thursday that they ‌will begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Monday to ‌protest diesel price increases.

The ‌unions said the diesel price rose to 20.57 ⁠bolivianos ($2.97) ​per ⁠liter from 17.95 bolivianos, a ⁠move they say will sharply ​raise operating costs. The ⁠price dispute comes after Bolivia ⁠moved ​this year to scale back diesel ⁠subsidies amid persistent fuel shortages ⁠and ⁠pressure on its hard-currency reserves.