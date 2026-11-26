Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Thursday quipped that he is "already 'Azam'", responding sarcastically to speculation that Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi might announce a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister candidate. Speaking earlier in the day, Khan played on the Urdu term for Prime Minister (Wazir-e-Azam) while brushing aside questions on the reported move by the Azad-Owaisi combine.

"...Make me the Prime Minister. Only the word 'Wazir' remains to be added to my name; I am already 'Azam'," Khan said. The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance's chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort.

The decision to project Azad as the chief ministerial candidate is central to the alliance's political positioning. It places a prominent Dalit leader at the forefront of a partnership with a major Muslim political figure, giving the Morcha an opportunity to present itself as a broader coalition centred on social justice and political representation. For Owaisi, the partnership provides an opportunity to expand AIMIM's political footprint in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has yet to emerge as a major electoral force.

Separately, speaking to reporters in the national capital, the senior SP leader dismissed reports of differences between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Refuting suggestions of any resentment within the opposition alliance over the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto, Khan maintained that the partnership remains intact.

"No, there is nothing like that. It is all false. It is a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; what resentment can one have? Our alliance will continue," he said. Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress.

The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)