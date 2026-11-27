Gerald R Molen, the Oscar-winning Hollywood producer known for his association with filmmaker Steven Spielberg and films such as ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Minority Report’, has died at the age of 91, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Molen, a longtime resident of Bigfork, Montana, died on Monday, his great-niece Rachel Lorraine Pullan announced.

The veteran producer shared the Best Picture Academy Award for Spielberg's ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993) with the filmmaker and Branko Lustig. Molen first collaborated with Spielberg as a unit production manager on ‘The Color Purple’ (1985). The filmmaker subsequently offered him his first producing assignment as an associate producer on “Batteries Not Included” (1987), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After working as a producer on Spielberg's ‘Hook’ (1991), Molen was appointed head of production at Amblin Entertainment, where he oversaw several projects, including ‘The Flintstones’ (1994), ‘The Little Rascals’ (1994), ‘Little Giants’ (1994), ‘Casper’ (1995), 'Twister' (1996) and ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997). Recalling his experience working at Amblin Entertainment in a 2023 interview, Molen said, “It was the best job in Hollywood, because any movie Spielberg directed I got to produce, and any movie the company did I got to oversee,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from his association with Spielberg and Amblin, Molen also produced several notable films, including the Best Picture Oscar winner ‘Rain Man’ (1988), ‘Days of Thunder’ (1990), ‘The Other Side of Heaven’ (2001), ‘Just Like Heaven’ (2005), ‘The Meg’ (2018) and ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ (2023). Born Gerald Robert Molen on January 6, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, he moved with his family to North Hollywood in 1947. His parents, Gerald Sr. and Edith, later established a cafe across the street from Republic Pictures in Studio City.

Speaking about his early fascination with filmmaking in a 2014 interview, Molen recalled how studio guards would allow him onto the film sets. “I got to make friends with the studio guards,” he said. “They used to take me on the studio lot and take me to a soundstage or the backlot where they were maybe shooting a Western and stuff me down behind a bale of hay or under a wagon. I got it in my blood.”

After completing high school, Molen enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following 10 months of service, he joined Republic Pictures in 1957 as a truck driver, transporting furniture, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He moved to Universal Studios in 1959 and also had an early on-screen association with Alfred Hitchcock's ‘Psycho’ (1960). Molen doubled for actor Anthony Perkins in a scene featuring a car travelling towards the Bates Motel, with Hitchcock himself seated in the back seat giving directions.

Molen subsequently rose to become head of transportation at Universal. Working as a transportation coordinator, captain and supervisor, he was associated with films such as ‘Escape to Witch Mountain’ (1975), ‘Bound for Glory’ (1976), ‘Coming Home’(1978), ‘Being There’ (1979), ‘Ordinary People’ (1980) and ‘Absence of Malice’ (1981). He later transitioned into unit production management, working on ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’ (1981), ‘Tootsie’ (1982), ‘A Soldier’s Story’ (1984) and Spielberg's ‘The Color Purple’, before establishing himself as a film producer.

Molen also made cameo appearances in several films, including ‘Rain Man’, ‘Days of Thunder’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Amistad’ (1997) and ‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002), the latter two directed by Spielberg. In addition to mainstream Hollywood productions, Molen produced the political documentaries ‘2016: Obama’s America’ (2012) and ‘Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party’(2016). Both films were written and directed by Dinesh D’Souza and were critical of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

With a career spanning several decades, Molen remained associated with some of Hollywood's notable productions, particularly through his long-running professional collaboration with Spielberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)