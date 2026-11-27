​New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will seek the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after official results on Friday showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority in this month's election. If Luxon and his coalition partners cannot overcome policy differences with Opportunity, ‌including on the environment and government investment, and any negotiations between other parties fail to produce a majority government, New Zealand would have to hold a fresh election.

Political watchers said that while a return to the polls was unlikely, the negotiations to secure either a coalition or confidence-and-supply deal would be complex and could run into next year. "New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together and will last for the ‌full term," Luxon told a news conference.

"Kiwis won’t thank us for rushing to an agreement that falls apart or for sending them back to the polls." Opportunity's platform includes policies that cut against parts ‌of the conservative coalition's agenda, including wanting stronger climate commitments, a ban on bottom-trawling fishing, tighter competition rules and a more interventionist approach to public investment.

Luke Oldfield, a political scientist at Victoria University, said it was likely the three coalition parties and Opportunity would hammer out a deal, though negotiations could be challenging. "I don't know exactly what kind of shape that will be yet, but it'll be highly likely that there will be a right bloc formed and not a second election," he said.

OPPORTUNITY TO NEGOTIATE ⁠WITH NATIONAL Electoral ​Commission results showed the ruling coalition with 65 seats, ⁠one seat short of a majority in the 130-seat parliament, following a campaign dominated by a struggling economy and voter disillusionment with the two biggest parties.

Luxon’s centre-right National Party secured 40 seats in the November 7 election, and its junior coalition partners ⁠ACT and New Zealand First won 13 seats and 12 seats, respectively. New entrant to parliament Opportunity won seven seats, and its leader Qiulae Wong said on Friday she would negotiate with National as the party with the largest number ​of seats.

"I don't think anybody can rule anything out at this stage because we haven't had any discussions," Wong told a press conference, adding all options were on the table ⁠including being on the crossbenches. "We are going to do everything we can to make sure that there is a stable government," she said.

Labour, the largest opposition party, won 36 seats, with leader Chris Hipkins saying he would await the result of the coalition's negotiations ⁠before ​deciding on his future. "At this stage, Labour is not in a position to negotiate to form a government," he told a press conference.

UNCERTAINTY ACT Party leader David Seymour said government formation could happen "quite rapidly" if the parties involved worked together to come to an agreement.

"The government can be formed if the coalition is prepared to work with Opportunity at some level," he said in an interview with 1News. The results ⁠show a centre-left coalition of Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori could not form a government, even with the support of Opportunity.

However, if NZ First were to strike a deal ⁠with the centre-left parties — as it did with Labour after ⁠the 2017 election — they could form a coalition government. The New Zealand dollar, which hit a 17-year low against the US dollar this week, strengthened slightly after the announcement of the election results.

"Given the complicated election result, we think it will be very challenging to form a government before Christmas," economists Kelly Eckhold ‌and Darren Gibbs from Westpac ‌New Zealand said in a note. "Uncertainty may plague markets for a while."