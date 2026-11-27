Mongolia stands at a critical economic crossroads as its heavy dependence on mineral exports exposes the country to global market fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainty and the transition toward cleaner energy. A comprehensive report titled Pathways to Mongolia's Global Value Chain Integration, published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Economic Development Center of Mongolia (EDC), examines how the country can build a more diversified, competitive and resilient economy. The study emphasizes the importance of moving beyond raw material exports by expanding domestic manufacturing, strengthening infrastructure, developing specialized services and creating greater employment opportunities.

Mining Wealth Drives Growth but Creates Economic Vulnerabilities

Mongolia has experienced remarkable economic growth over the past two decades, largely driven by coal, copper and gold mining. The country achieved upper-middle-income status in 2024, while GDP per capita increased from $355 in 1993 to $6,750 in 2024. Real GDP expanded by 305% between 2000 and 2025, compared with global growth of 154%.

However, minerals accounted for 85.3% of merchandise exports in 2024, generating $12.6 billion. Coal alone represented 55.2% of total exports, followed by copper ores and concentrates at 22.5%. This overwhelming dependence makes Mongolia vulnerable to changing commodity prices and declining international demand for fossil fuels.

The country's geographical location between China and Russia creates additional challenges. China purchased 85.5% of Mongolian merchandise exports in 2023, while supplying 39.7% of its imports. Russia accounted for another 24.9% of imports. Mongolia also remains heavily dependent on imported machinery, petroleum, steel and consumer goods.

The report highlights that Mongolia primarily supplies raw materials to international markets rather than producing finished goods. Consequently, significant opportunities for industrial development, technological advancement and higher earnings remain outside the country.

Critical Minerals and Cashmere Could Unlock New Economic Opportunities

Although mining will remain central to Mongolia's economy, diversification within the industry could reduce its dependence on coal. The country possesses approximately 61.4 million tonnes of copper reserves, alongside deposits of lithium, graphite, uranium and rare earth elements.

Growing global demand for critical minerals used in electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies and advanced manufacturing presents significant investment opportunities. Researchers recommend improving mining regulations, encouraging mineral exploration and developing domestic services such as engineering, equipment maintenance and environmental management.

Agriculture offers another promising pathway. Mongolia accounted for 85.4% of global raw cashmere export value in 2023, yet its cashmere exports generated only $393.4 million. More than 80% of cashmere and wool companies remain concentrated in intermediate production rather than manufacturing premium finished products.

Developing domestic garment manufacturing, international brands and modern processing facilities could help Mongolia capture a greater share of the global luxury textile market.

The meat, dairy and leather industries also offer considerable potential. However, inadequate processing facilities, weak quality certification and fragmented supply chains restrict their competitiveness. Investments in refrigerated transportation, veterinary services and product traceability could expand export opportunities while improving rural household incomes.

High Transportation Costs and Financial Barriers Hold Businesses Back

As a landlocked country, Mongolia faces considerable difficulties in transporting goods to international markets. Its container import dwell time reached 84.1 days in 2024, compared with an average of 33.9 days among landlocked developing economies.

Lengthy border procedures and transportation delays increase operating costs for businesses, weaken export competitiveness and contribute to higher consumer prices.

The report recommends modernizing customs procedures, expanding paperless trade, improving railway and road networks and strengthening cooperation with neighboring countries. More efficient transportation systems could help businesses access international markets while reducing the cost of imported goods.

Limited access to affordable financing represents another major challenge. Banks account for approximately 91% of financing in Mongolia, leaving smaller businesses with restricted access to alternative sources of long-term investment.

Workforce shortages further undermine economic competitiveness. Around 37.8% of surveyed businesses identified an inadequately educated workforce as a major obstacle. Strengthening vocational education, technical training and innovation capabilities will therefore be essential to supporting industrial expansion.

Building a Diversified and Climate-Resilient Economy for 2050

The report identifies services as an increasingly important source of economic diversification. Information technology, engineering, financial services, tourism, logistics and professional consulting could generate additional export earnings while strengthening domestic industries.

Digital services are particularly promising because they can help Mongolia overcome geographical disadvantages without relying heavily on physical transportation networks.

Climate change and the global clean energy transition are also increasing pressure on Mongolia's traditional economic model. Declining coal demand could threaten export revenues, government finances and employment. Investments in renewable energy, sustainable livestock production and environmentally responsible mining could help reduce these risks.

Aligned with Mongolia's Vision 2050 development strategy, the study advocates using mineral wealth to finance infrastructure, education, innovation and industrial modernization.

Ultimately, Mongolia's long-term prosperity will depend not simply on exporting more natural resources but on capturing greater economic value within its borders. Strengthening domestic industries, diversifying trading relationships and improving the business environment could create better-paying jobs, reduce economic vulnerabilities and ensure that the benefits of growth reach a wider population.