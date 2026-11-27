Indonesia is seeking to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry as rising demand for artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, consumer electronics and digital infrastructure reshapes international technology supply chains. A 2026 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), prepared by its Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation with financial support from the United States Department of State, examines Indonesia's industrial capabilities, investment environment, workforce readiness and infrastructure challenges. Titled Promoting the Development of the Semiconductor Ecosystem in Indonesia, the report recommends that the country prioritise semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging rather than immediately investing in expensive chip fabrication facilities.

Indonesia's Race to Enter the Global Semiconductor Market

Despite its strategic location, abundant natural resources and sustained economic growth, Indonesia's semiconductor industry contributes less than 0.1% of its gross domestic product (GDP). The government has identified semiconductor development as a national priority under its 2025–2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan and established a Semiconductor Task Force in 2024. These initiatives support the Golden Indonesia 2045 vision of transforming the country into a high-income economy through technological advancement and industrial diversification.

Indonesia's existing semiconductor ecosystem is concentrated in Batam and West Java, where several multinational companies operate manufacturing facilities. Germany's Infineon Technologies is a major investor, employing about 2,400 workers in Batam in 2026.

However, Indonesia has limited chip design capabilities and no front-end semiconductor fabrication facilities. The OECD believes expanding assembly, testing and packaging operations offers a more practical opportunity because these activities require comparatively lower capital investment while generating employment and attracting international manufacturers.

Indonesia's semiconductor-related exports increased from $952 million in 2012 to $1.58 billion in 2024 in constant prices. However, its share of global chip exports declined from 0.16% to 0.09%. In 2024, Indonesia exported about $980 million worth of chips at current prices, compared with Vietnam's $25.3 billion, highlighting the widening gap between the two Southeast Asian economies.

Trade Barriers and Weak Innovation Threaten Industrial Growth

Restrictive trade regulations remain a significant obstacle to Indonesia's semiconductor ambitions. Local content requirements and complicated import licensing procedures can increase manufacturing costs, disrupt supply chains and discourage foreign investment.

The OECD recommends simplifying trade regulations and improving manufacturers' access to internationally sourced components. It also cautions against imposing additional silica export restrictions without assessing whether Indonesia can commercially produce semiconductor-grade polysilicon, a highly specialised material whose production is dominated by a handful of international manufacturers.

Research and technological innovation represent another major challenge. Indonesia spends approximately 0.23% of its GDP on research and development, compared with the OECD average of 2.93% in 2023. Semiconductor patenting activity remains limited, while private-sector investment in research is relatively weak.

The Indonesia Chip Design Collaborative Center seeks to address these challenges through university partnerships, technology access and prototype development. The OECD also recommends strengthening intellectual property protection, expanding shared research facilities and simplifying access to government research incentives.

Building a Skilled Workforce for the Chip Economy

Indonesia's semiconductor ambitions will depend heavily on its ability to develop a skilled workforce. The country's sovereign investment holding entity, Danantara, has partnered with British semiconductor technology company Arm Holdings through a reported $125 million agreement aimed at training 15,000 engineers in semiconductor design technologies.

However, the OECD questions whether domestic companies can provide sufficient employment opportunities for such a large specialised workforce, particularly when Indonesia currently has fewer than 50 chip design professionals.

Expanding semiconductor manufacturing could nevertheless generate significant economic and social benefits. Women account for approximately 39% of Indonesia's electronics manufacturing workforce, while the industry offers relatively high wages and opportunities for technical training.

Demand for electronics engineers is projected to increase from approximately 12,000 in 2024 to nearly 16,000 by 2029. The OECD recommends strengthening vocational education, expanding partnerships between universities and manufacturers, improving technical training standards and simplifying the recruitment of skilled foreign professionals to encourage knowledge transfer.

Energy and Water Security Could Determine Indonesia's Success

Infrastructure shortages could undermine Indonesia's ability to attract major semiconductor investments. Batam has experienced electricity shortages, while the country's dependence on coal could discourage international manufacturers seeking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Coal accounted for 35.6% of Indonesia's total energy supply in 2023, while renewable energy contributed only 11.4%. Expanding access to reliable and cleaner electricity will therefore be important for attracting technology companies.

Water availability presents another challenge. A single modern semiconductor fabrication facility could require up to 16% of Batam's current water supply, placing additional pressure on existing resources. The OECD recommends strengthening water management, expanding electricity transmission networks and improving local transportation infrastructure.

The report also calls for simpler tax procedures, stronger government coordination and investment incentives that encourage productive activities, workforce training and technological innovation.

Ultimately, Indonesia's semiconductor ambitions will depend on realistic industrial priorities rather than costly attempts to compete immediately with established chipmaking economies. By strengthening its existing manufacturing capabilities, improving infrastructure and developing skilled workers, Indonesia could attract foreign investment, create higher-quality jobs, diversify exports and gradually establish a stronger position in global semiconductor supply chains.