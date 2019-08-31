Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches 'Villa One' tequila

Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success. Apart from the award, the singer of the boyband walked the red carpet at fashion designer John Varvatos's Bowery Street flagship boutique, to celebrate the launch of 'Villa One,' a tequila brand as part of the ongoing partnership between the designer and singer, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 26-year-old singer who does not believe in co-incidences said, "Everything that's happened these last few days, from being at the VMAs the other night to these two concerts at MSG and now this party, all seems like it was meant to happen together, to come together in a really magical moment." While Nick aced the red carpet with wife Priyanka Chopra, who wore a white blazer style mini dress, slipped into the party alongside his brothers and their wives -- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin and Danielle Jonas.

"We've just become friends and love working on stuff together," Varvatos explained to the outlet about the partnership. "Nick is 26, but he never seems that young when you're talking to him. I always describe him as an old soul, because he brings such maturity and wisdom to everything he does." Varvatos and Jonas collaborated on a limited-edition collection consisting of leather jackets, knits and other pieces that debuted in Spring 2018, followed by a fragrance, both under a label they've dubbed JV x NJ.

"We had thought of doing a tequila, so we went down to Mexico to a distillery run by Arturo Fuentes, the man considered the godfather of tequila," Varvatos said. "It turned into this really amazing journey and learning experience over five or six months so we could experience every taste and scent in the process of creating a tequila we really loved. It's a bit like creating a fragrance - you know what you like, and you just have to figure out how to get there." (ANI)

