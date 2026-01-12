Left Menu

Congress Demands Probe into Alleged PMKVY Corruption

The Congress has called for a comprehensive investigation into alleged corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), based on a CAG report. The report suggests significant discrepancies in fund distribution and enrollment, with claims of fake accounts, data manipulation, and unfulfilled promises of job placements.

The Congress party has raised serious concerns over the alleged corruption within the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), demanding an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter. At a press briefing, Congress leader Kannan Gopinathan highlighted a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that unveils widespread malfeasance in the PMKVY's operations.

Gopinathan accused the Modi government of repackaging the National Skill Development Mission into PMKVY and distributing Rs 10,000 crore over seven years, but with significant discrepancies in accountability. The CAG report purportedly highlights shocking figures, including that over 94% of beneficiary accounts were fake, alongside phony mobile numbers and fraudulent assessor details.

The Congress leader further claimed that training data for 61 lakh trainers was incomplete, and there was rampant data manipulation across PMKVY 2.0 and 3.0. Issues such as financial mismanagement, weak oversight, and breaches of eligibility norms were identified. Of candidates trained, many lacked the required educational qualifications, further exposing the scheme's deficiencies, Gopinathan alleged.

