Surge in Direct Tax Collection: A Crucial Economic Indicator

Net direct tax collection in the current fiscal year registered a robust growth of 8.82%, surpassing Rs 18.38 lakh crore, according to the Income Tax Department's recent announcement.

The collection comprises net corporate tax totaling over Rs 8.63 lakh crore, alongside significant contributions from non-corporate entities such as individuals and HUFs amassing Rs 9.30 lakh crore. During this fiscal period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) gathered reached Rs 44,867 crore.

Despite the strides in tax collection, the refunds issued saw a notable decline of 17%, amounting to Rs 3.12 lakh crore. Overall, the gross direct tax collection swelled by 4.14% to approximately Rs 21.50 lakh crore by January 11, with the government targeting Rs 25.20 lakh crore for the overall fiscal year. Additionally, the target for STT collection is set at Rs 78,000 crore for this financial year.