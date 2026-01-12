Left Menu

Justice Served: Dowry Death Sentence in Shamli District

In Shamli district, a court sentenced a man to 15 years and his father and two brothers to 10 years each for the dowry-related killing of a young woman named Ayesha. The four were also fined under IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:11 IST
Justice Served: Dowry Death Sentence in Shamli District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court in Shamli district has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment. His father and two brothers received 10-year jail terms in connection with a dowry-related murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts. They were held guilty under sections 304B and 498A of the IPC, and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, according to government counsel Arun Jawla.

The case relates to the killing of a young woman, Ayesha, who was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands a year after her marriage to Shehzad on November 16, 2015. Her body was discovered hanging, staged to appear as a suicide. Additional District and Sessions Judge Neha Garg oversaw the convictions and sentencing.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

 India
3
Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

 India
4
Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026