Justice Served: Dowry Death Sentence in Shamli District

In a significant ruling, a court in Shamli district has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment. His father and two brothers received 10-year jail terms in connection with a dowry-related murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the convicts. They were held guilty under sections 304B and 498A of the IPC, and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, according to government counsel Arun Jawla.

The case relates to the killing of a young woman, Ayesha, who was murdered by her in-laws over dowry demands a year after her marriage to Shehzad on November 16, 2015. Her body was discovered hanging, staged to appear as a suicide. Additional District and Sessions Judge Neha Garg oversaw the convictions and sentencing.