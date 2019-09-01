The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 premiere date declared, Chapell’s Vault’s link to Money Pitt

Official confirmation of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 undeniably excited fans who have been sticking to the reality series for the last 5 years (since 2014 of its launch). The Lagina brothers (Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina) are giving all their endeavors in solving the centuries-old mystery and the viewers expect severe discoveries in the upcoming season as they were disappointed due to the discontinuation of work in Season 6.

Fans passionately want to know when The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will be released. By minutely looking to the release dates of all the previous seasons, we have always predicted the seventh season's big possibility to be released in November this year. Except Season 1 (that was launched in January 2014), all the previous seasons were launched in November each year.

Finally, The Curse of Oak Island has already announced through his official Twitter handle that Season 7 will be premiered on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9 pm ET on History. The tweet has been embedded for you at the end of this article. The announcement of the release date has surely excited the viewers who have been waiting for long and now they want to know what sort of discoveries the series creators have in their store.

In Season 6, the viewers were stuck with a cliffhanger – the chance of unearthing an entire shipwreck from the Swamp. According to some reports, the majority of the scenes of Season 7 will happen in the Swamp. There is also an ongoing prediction that a ship could be buried under the Swamp and this theory rolled over for many decades and now this is the exact time to find out the reality of that rumor.

On the other hand, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will show the Lagina brothers exploring the H8 Shaft, as reported by Business Times China. Due to the previous discovery of a 170 ft deep (seems to be) man-made chamber, the team is expected to unleash Chapell's Vault. And this vault may be the original Money Pitt. May be due to this reason, the upcoming season has been ordered for quite a more number of episodes than before to show the exploration of the centuries-old mystery.

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9 pm ET on History. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.

