Reb Fountain returns to New Zealand for premiere of new music

After touring the world Reb Fountain returns to New Zealand for a premiere of new music from her highly anticipated next album, to be released 2020.

An award-winning singer-songwriter, Reb Fountain teamed up with Dave Khan(Marlon Williams) to produce a profoundly iconic record showcasing Fountain's noir punk-folk songwriting style. In a prelude to what is to come, Reb offers us a chance to experience the new material full-spectrum with her stellar band featuring, Dave Khan, Earl Robertson and Karin Canzek this October.

Reb won the Tui for Best Country Album/Artist 2018 for her EP Hopeful & Hopeless, APRA Best Country Song 2018 for the title track 'Hopeful & Hopeless' and her album Little Arrows was nominated for Best Folk Album of 2018. A pre-eminent singer and performer, Reb has for years been the musicians' secret. She's performed and recorded with Neil Finn, Marlon Williams, Don McGlashan, The Eastern, The Warratahs, Finn Andrews, Tami Neilson, and Julia Deans. If you were lucky enough to catch her at the recent Neil Young's 'Live Rust' tribute concert series or 2019's 'The Others Way' performance that commanded two standing ovations, you know Reb Fountain is a performer not to be missed.