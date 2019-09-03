Glimpse of Shaktimaan’s cast and crew in a short video by Mukesh Khanna

In our previous article on Shaktimaan, we revealed why everyone's one of the most favorite superhero television shows was discontinued. The reasons, which were highlighted, were directly given by the famous actor Mukesh Khanna in an exclusive video over YouTube.

In that video, Mukesh Khanna also threw some hints on the possibility of Shaktimaan 2 or Shaktimaan Part 2. He clearly said that the story was never completed and he still has the script. But he didn't reveal the exact time of its release.

In another video Mukesh Khanna (via his Bheeshm International YouTube handle) presents a trailer of cast and crew of Shaktimaan, which successfully ran between 1997 and 2005. Vaishnavi Mahant (who played the role of Geeta Vishwas) said that when Shaktimaan series was proposed to her, she got an inner voice of doing it anyhow. "I've to do it or something vital will go out of my hand. And I did it and the series brought a massive success in the industry."

"Shaktimaan carries the weight of 3,000 years of the philosophy of our culture," said Director Dinker Jani.

Surendra Pal, who is famous for playing the role of Dronacharya in B R Chopra-produced Mahabharat, is also seen giving his opinion in the trailer. "One of the biggest problem was how to portray Kilvish. Sometimes he was portrayed under face cover, later small part of his face revealed. We all including Mukesh Khanna used to discuss and debate how to portray Kilvish, who was at the peak of negative or evil powers," Surendra Pal said.

Fight Master Sham Kaushal in one severely extolled the series saying, "Whenever I used to go during those days, I used to say – I'm doing the action for Shaktimaan. The kind of reactions received from people were amazing."

At the end of the video, Mukesh Khanna says, "This is just a trailer, the entire picture is yet to come." The avid Shaktimaan aficionados are passionately waiting for Part 2 including the full version of cast and crew's opinion from Bheeshm International. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

