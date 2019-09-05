‘Grace and Frankie’ to end after seventh season on Netflix

Netflix has renewed comedy series "Grace and Frankie" for its seventh and final season. The show features veteran actors Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two friends who are brought together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other and plan to get married.

The streamer shared the news on Twitter where it also announced that show’s sixth season will premiere in January next year. “News Alert: Season 6 will premiere January 2020. Also, the series has been renewed for a seventh and final season, which will make it the longest-running Netflix original series ever with 94 episodes,” Netflix’s ‘See What’s Next’ Twitter handle posted.

The show, which has been created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, started on Netflix in May 2015. Its fifth season premiered in January this year.

