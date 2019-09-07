Viineet Kumar Singh's 'Aadhaar' to release on December 6

Viineet Kumar Singh-starrer "Aadhaar" will hit the theatres on December 6. The movie, which will have its world premiere at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October, is produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios.

The makers unveiled the official teaser of the movie on Saturday and also announced the release date. Viineet, who impressed both the critics and the audiences with his performance in Anurag Kashyap's "Mukkabaaz", also shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

At BIFF, "Aadhaar" will be screened in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' on October 6. The Aadhaar scheme has got polarising reactions from different corners of civil and political society. According to the makers, the film will look into these perspectives through the story of a common man as he gets caught in the bureaucratic red tape in the process of enrolling his name in the scheme.

The movies, which marks National Award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh's debut in Hindi cinema as a director, also features veteran actors Raghubir Yadav, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Mishra among others.

