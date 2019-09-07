Want to focus on music: Harry Styles shares reason for turning down 'The Little Mermaid'

Singer-actor Harry Styles has revealed that he was in talks with Disney to voice Prince Eric in the upcoming "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake, but said no to the offer because he wants to work on his music. In an interview with The Face, the former One Direction star said he is looking forward to the movie.

"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure," Styles said. In the reimagining of the classic, Halle Bailey is playing Ariel and actors such as Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Melissa McCarthy are also in talks to board the project.

After Styles passed on the role, "13 Reasons Why" star Christian Navarro expressed a desire to voice Prince Eric. He pitched the idea of "Lation Prince" to Disney and has also auditioned for the part.

In "The Little Mermaid", Ariel falls for human prince Eric. She saves him from drowning and then makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for legs in order for a chance to make him love her. Eric plays an important role in the final battle against Ursula. Rob Marshall is directing the film from a script by David Magee.

