Suits Season 9: Why Louis Litt is the icing on the cake of this season

Season 9 of American law drama Suits has been nail-biting, with interesting twists and turns keeping fans on the edge of their seats. All the characters have played a great role in keeping the fans gripped to their screens but one character that is actually the icing on the case of Suits Season 9 but hasn't got enough attention is Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman.

Louis Litt provided fans a great dose of humor in Suits Season 9, from his mankini to his imagination of being a judge to the recent Harvey-episode, he has just pulled it off spectacularly. And not just about the humor, he had his ups and downs in fulfilling his responsibilities but whenever he is needed, Louis has always stood with his family.

Here is the scene where Louis dreams about sentencing Faye for a crime in the most hilarious manner.

And the famous mankini-part of Suits Season 9:

Louis bursts out at lawyers, who are actually not lawyers.

And the most hilarious scene of first 8 episodes of Suits Season 9 where he pretends to be Harvey Specter.

But Louis Litt is not only about humor in this season, but he has also taken responsibility and stood along with the people he cared about. Like confronting his pregnant wife, and confronting Mike when he is about to leave after a fight with Harvey. He was also the one who teamed everyone up to get back at Faye for firing Samantha. He is the reason that Suits Season 9 got "Litt Up!"